Cleveland homicide detectives investigating shooting death of man found with multiple gunshot wounds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Friday morning on the city’s East side.
Officers found a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of East 94th Street and Dickens Avenue at around 7 a.m.
Paramedics took the man, who has not yet been identified, to University Hospital where he died from his shooting injuries.
Homicide detectives are continuing to look into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. A description of the suspect is now known at this time.
