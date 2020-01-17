Cleveland man convicted of murder for driving woman over during carjacking in church parking lot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury in the trial for a man accused of killing a young mother while carjacking her van found him guilty of murder on Friday.
Cleveland police said Michael Preston, 24, ran over Lesley Dejesus, 33, with her own vehicle while he was stealing it on Nov. 15, 2018 outside the Archwood United Church at Archwood and W. 25.
Dejesus and her husband took their children to the church to set up for their daughter’s Quinceañera that was scheduled to take place there later that weekend, according to the prosecutor.
The prosecutor said when the daughter noticed Preston and another male inside her parents’ car, both parents ran outside to the parking lot.
During the struggle, the Dejesus’ husband pulled the other male from the passenger seat and he ran away, according to the prosecutor.
The prosecutor said when Dejesus and her husband tried to keep Preston from stealing their van, Preston started the engine and put the van in reverse, dragging the couple through the parking lot before they fell.
Preston put the vehicle in drive and went over Dejesus’s body, drove down the street, got out of the van and ran away, according to the prosecutor.
Dejesus was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her husband was brought to a hospital for his injuries.
Preston’s attorney claimed authorities have arrested the wrong man, “at the time that this occurred, Michael Preston was not at the church parking lot where this theft occurred, but rather was on his way from an apartment on the Eastside to a plasma donation.”
However, the prosecutor said the Cleveland Police and Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office investigation linked Preston to the crime scene when his DNA was found on the gearshift, steering wheel, and driver’s side door of the victim’s handlebar.
Preston’s DNA was also found on a brick, lighter, pry tool, and screwdriver on scene, according to the prosecutor.
The prosecutor said the jury deliberated for two days before reaching their verdict, which found Preston guilty of reckless homicide, felonious assault, and two counts of aggravated robbery in addition to murder.
Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Wanda Jones presided over the nine-day trial.
Preston’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 10.
The prosecutor said Preston faces up to life in prison.
