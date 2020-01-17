Community Police Commission to hold listening session on pursuits following death of 13-year-old East Cleveland girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is demanding Cleveland police stop pursuits after a 13-year-old girl was killed and a commission is set to talk about the impacts of chases.

Tamia Chappman, 13, also known as Mimi, was killed in December when Cleveland police officers tried stop a young carjacking suspect.

The family’s lawyer argues there should never have been a chase.

“Not only failed to comply with the city of Cleveland police policies, it violated state of Ohio laws,” he said.

In 2015, a consent decree was enacted by the Department of Justice requiring an overhaul of Cleveland police practices and procedures.

According to the policy, officers may initiate a vehicle pursuit if the suspect refuses to stop at the officer’s direction for a violent felony.

In this case, an armed carjacking could be considered a violent felony.