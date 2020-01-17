Community Police Commission to hold listening session on pursuits following death of 13-year-old East Cleveland girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is demanding Cleveland police stop pursuits after a 13-year-old girl was killed and a commission is set to talk about the impacts of chases.
Tamia Chappman, 13, also known as Mimi, was killed in December when Cleveland police officers tried stop a young carjacking suspect.
The family’s lawyer argues there should never have been a chase.
“Not only failed to comply with the city of Cleveland police policies, it violated state of Ohio laws,” he said.
In 2015, a consent decree was enacted by the Department of Justice requiring an overhaul of Cleveland police practices and procedures.
That includes police chases.
According to the policy, officers may initiate a vehicle pursuit if the suspect refuses to stop at the officer’s direction for a violent felony.
In this case, an armed carjacking could be considered a violent felony.
It also states in bold letters:
The family’s attorney said there was danger to the public and no regard for Chappman’s life.
“They engaged in a dangerous high speed chase on the streets of East Cleveland knowing the children of East Cleveland were getting out of school around the same time,” he said.
This month, the Community Police Commission will form a working group to review those vehicle pursuit policies mentioned and they’ll make additional recommendations.
19 News will keep you updated on what happens.
The Cleveland Community Police Commission also will have public meeting on Thursday, Jan. 23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the New Fellowship Baptist Church, 1230 Parkwood Drive, Cleveland, Ohio 44108.
The meeting will be a listening session specifically on police pursuits.
