Consumer Product Safety Commission warning parents about potentially hazardous baby products

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a warning to parents about two potentially dangerous products.
- Baby Trend’s Tango Mini Stroller - Could be a fall hazard with hinge joints that can collapse under pressure. At this point, no incidents or injuries have been reported.
- Summer Infant’s SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper - Staff believe the sleep could put your infant at risk of suffocation. No recall is in effect, but the CPSC is urging consumers to stop purchasing the sleep immediately.
According to AZFamily, Baby Trend announced a recall of roughly 2,000 strollers on Thursday, Jan. 16.
