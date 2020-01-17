Current and former students demand change in light of alleged bullying in Wooster schools

We are absolutely heartbroken whenever a student or family feels the pain of mean, rude, hurtful acts or worse, bullying. Research shows that bullying can threaten students’ physical and emotional safety and can negatively impact their ability to learn. The best way to address bullying is to stop it before it starts. In an effort to prevent bullying, our schools are wonderfully proactive with anti-bullying and social-emotional curriculum, programming, and counseling. We base our responses and interventions on this protocol.