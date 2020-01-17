Family says police chase was ‘reckless’ and ‘negligible’ after car strikes and kills East-Cleveland teen

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of 13-year-old Tamia Chappman will speak to media for the first time on Friday, Jan. 17.
The 13-year-old died after a vehicle traveling at a high-rate struck and killed her.
According to police, the operator was driving a stolen car and fleeing in a police chase.
Chappman’s family and their attorneys, Shean Williams and Stanley Jackson of The Cochran Firm addressed media today at 11 a.m. at the East Cleveland Public Library.
Several community leaders have spoken out saying the chase should have been called off considering the circumstances.
Community members also held a rally to end police chases like the one that killed Tamia last week.
The rally was called, “Stop the chase.”
They rallied for answers at the exact place a police pursuit ended.
No lawsuit has been filed as they gather more information on the chase.
