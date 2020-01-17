Family says police chase was ‘reckless’ and ‘negligible’ after car strikes and kills East-Cleveland teen

Loved ones are still mourning the loss of a 13-year-old girl killed in a crash following a police chase. Now, the community is also grieving the loss of a police officer who was involved in the investigation. Police say she took her own life the next day.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of 13-year-old Tamia Chappman will speak to media for the first time on Friday, Jan. 17.

The 13-year-old died after a vehicle traveling at a high-rate struck and killed her.

According to police, the operator was driving a stolen car and fleeing in a police chase.

Chappman’s family and their attorneys, Shean Williams and Stanley Jackson of The Cochran Firm addressed media today at 11 a.m. at the East Cleveland Public Library.

Several community leaders have spoken out saying the chase should have been called off considering the circumstances.

“We’re demanding that another law enforcement agency other than the Cleveland Police Department investigate.”
Shean Williams of The Cochran Firm
Candlelight vigil held for 13-year-old Tamia Chappman Sunday afternoon who was killed Friday by a car during a police chase

Community members also held a rally to end police chases like the one that killed Tamia last week.

The rally was called, “Stop the chase.”

They rallied for answers at the exact place a police pursuit ended.

No lawsuit has been filed as they gather more information on the chase.

