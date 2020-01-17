19 First Alert Weather: Widespread snow moves in after midnight, icy mix on Saturday morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While most of the lake effect snow has come to an end, we are bracing for another round of wintry weather overnight tonight and into Saturday morning.
Snow will move in this evening, but it will be quite late.
Snow showers will overspread the area from the southwest after midnight.
Snow will linger into Saturday morning.
This is a system snow, not lake effect.
That means this is an area-wide snow, not just the Snow Belt.
We're looking at 1" - 3" of new snowfall by mid-morning Saturday.
Where snowfall rates are higher, some spots may see up to 5″ or 6″ of snowfall.
Again, most of us will fall in the 1″ - 3″ range.
We will briefly transition to a wintry, icy mix of snow and sleet after sunrise.
As temperatures warm into the low 40s on Saturday afternoon, snow will change to mainly rain.
Sleet may mix in from time to time.
Rain will change back to snow on Saturday evening, as temperatures fall into the low 20s.
Lake effect snow showers will develop on Sunday.
Sunday will be cold with highs only in the low to mid 20s.
Once we drop below freezing on Saturday evening, we will stay below freezing until the middle of next week.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.