Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Nick Foligno scored the tie-breaking goal with 1:41 left in the game to push the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2. Elvis Merzlikins had 32 saves as the Blue Jackets won their third straight game. They are 5-0-1 in their last six. Emil Bemstrom and Cam Atkinson also scored for Columbus, which won despite having trouble generating much offense and logging just 18 shots on goal. Martin Necas and Jordan Staal scored, and Petr Mrazek had 15 saves for the Hurricanes, who lost their second straight.
CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the Browns' plans tells The Associated Press the team will interview Patriots director of college scouting Monti Ossenfort to be their general manager. Ossenfort has been with New England for 15 seasons. He is to meet with Cleveland on Friday. The Browns hired coach Kevin Stefanski this week. He'll help the team pick its next GM because owner Jimmy Haslam wants to assure alignment between his coach and top football decision maker.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Police in New Orleans say a misdemeanor simple battery warrant has been issued for Cleveland Browns wide receiver and former LSU star Odell Beckham Jr. The warrant comes as video posted on social media appears to show Beckham swatting a security officer's backside during LSU's locker room celebration after Monday night's national championship game in the Superdome. The Browns issued a statement saying Beckham and his representatives are cooperating with authorities “to appropriately address the situation.” The arrest warrant follows another post-game controversy involving Beckham. LSU has acknowledged contacting NCAA officials about Beckham apparently handing out cash to Tigers players after the championship game.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — DJ Jeffries scored 18 points, Precious Achiuwa added 12 points and 11 rebounds and No. 22 Memphis used a rally midway through the second half to defeat Cincinnati 60-49. Lester Quinones added 13 points, seven of them coming in the final five minutes as the Tigers broke a six-game losing streak in the series with the Bearcats. Jarron Cumberland, the defending American Athletic Conference player of the year, led Cincinnati with 19 points, while Keith Williams scored 12,
UNDATED (AP) — Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans is the first AFC championship since 2002 that doesn't feature Tom Brady or Peyton Manning or Ben Roethlisberger. Brady and the New England Patriots are missing from the conference championship weekend for the first time since 2010. Brady has been to 13 AFC title games and won nine of them. John Elway's Denver Broncos defeated the Cleveland Browns in two of the most famous AFC title game showdowns and the Cincinnati Bengals beat the San Diego Chargers in 1982 in minus-59 degrees wind chill that left Dan Fouts with icicles hanging from his beard.
UNDATED (AP) — Rutgers hosts Minnesota in one of the top games in the Big Ten this weekend. The Scarlet Knights have won seven of their last eight games, are off to their best start since 1982-83 and sit one game behind first-place Michigan State. Rutgers is 12-0 at home entering the game against Minnesota (10-7, 4-3). The 6-foot-11, 250-pound Myles Johnson figures to get tested by the Gophers' 6-10, 240 Daniel Oturu. Oturu has seven games with 20 points and 10 rebounds, most in the country. Minnesota comes in 0-5 on the road.