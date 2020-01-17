Local Abundance Kitchen is a non-profit that offers international cooking classes taught by refugees

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Want to experience global flavors without ever leaving Northeast Ohio?
Take advantage of the experience and expertise available through the local non-profit, Local Abundance Kitchen.
The group offers cooking classes taught by refugees and immigrants to help them with financial support.
This week on Cleveland Cooks, an Iraqi immigrant shows us how to make savory cheese pies.
Lina’s Iraqi Savory Cheese Pies 10 minute dough
Ingredients:
- 5 cups flour
- 2 cups water
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 2 tablespoons yeast
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 teaspoons sugar
Directions:
- Put 2 cups of flour, the yeast, and the sugar and mix it with 2 cups of water. Mix well and cover it, let it rise for 10 minutes.
- Then add the remaining 3 cups of flour and olive oil and add the salt and mix it together. You may work with it right away.
Cheese filling:
- Gouda cheese, cheddar cheese, feta cheese or any combination of your favorite cheeses.
- Shred cheeses and mix them together. Mix in black seeds, available at Middle Eastern stores, or black sesame seeds.
- Roll out dough to about 1/8” thickness. Using a glass or round cookie cutter and to cut dough. Stuff the dough with cheese mixture and shape into small boats. Bake in a 350F oven for about 15 minutes or until golden.
You can support Local Abundance Kitchen through registering for classes or by buying any of their locally made products, like linen and leather aprons, and cutting boards.
