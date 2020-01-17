Northeast Ohio Weather: Low 30’s today under a mostly cloudy sky

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure is to our north this morning. The lake effect snow has stopped. I’m keeping it dry today. The lake effect clouds will clear out, but high clouds are streaming in. We will see some sun today. I worded the forecast as mostly cloudy. Afternoon temperatures will be around 30 degrees. The wind will not be too bad. Clouds thicken this evening as a major storm, affecting most of the country, will start to track towards us. Snow and ice develop in northeast Ohio tonight from west to east. Most of us will see a quick 1 to 4 inches of snow by 7:00 a.m. It’s snow/ice to rain Saturday with strong winds. The team is watching this as new data pours in.