Police seek public’s help to find missing Bay Village woman

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Bay Village Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 72-year-old Virginia Gielow.
She was last seen at her residence between 5:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Gielow is possibly driving a copper-colored Toyota Highlander. A Fairview Park Police plate reader, located at Lorain and Story roads, picked up her plate around 11:30 a.m.
Police consider her endangered because she’s in the early stages of Alzheimer’s Disease, which has progressed recently.
She is possibly wearing a purple, paisley shirt and dark blue jeans.
She weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
If anyone sees Gielow, they’re urged to call Bay Village Police at 440-871-1234..
