Cleveland police: ‘There is concern for the safety’ of 2 missing toddlers believed to be with non-custodial mother

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two young children reported missing in Cleveland.
Three-year-old Kyle Morgan and 1-year-old Kaiden Ballantine were reported missing by Cleveland police on Friday afternoon.
Police believe the two toddlers might be with their mother, Kelly Jagusch, but there is concern for their safety because her past history of drug use.
A Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas order from Jan. 9 states the two children are supposed to be in the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services.
Case workers tried to take the children into custody on Jan. 14, but Jagusch and the children were not at their Lakota Avenue home at the time of the attempt. Neighbors told investigators that they saw the mother and children “coming and going” from the home throughout the day.
During a second visit that same day, case workers saw a light gray or blue Ford Fusion with a missing headlight and taillight in the driveway, but the driver sped off before contact was made.
Anyone with information regarding the location of the children of Jagusch are urged to call Cleveland police immediately.
This is a developing story.
