Strongsville priest faces 21 new child porn charges; accused of posing as girl and enticing boy to send nude photos

CHARDON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Strongsville priest at the center of a child porn investigation was indicted on 21 new charges, according to records from the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.
The grand jury indictment for Robert McWilliams, dated Jan. 16, shows charges for:
- 1 count of illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material
- 19 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor
- 1 counts of possessing criminal tools
McWilliams, who is assigned to St. Joseph Church in Strongsville, was taken into custody following an Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation on Dec. 5, 2019.
McWilliams was booked at Cuyahoga County Jail and posted bond before imprisoned in Geauga County on separate charges.
According to Geauga County court records, McWilliams allegedly posed as a juvenile girl and coerced a teen boy to send nude photos of himself.
Arraignment for the newest charges in Cuyahoga County is scheduled for Jan. 22.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.