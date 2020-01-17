Teen arrested for carjacking pregnant mom on Cleveland’s West Side, other carjacker still out there

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s new information on a string of carjackings that have left many moms terrified to walk to their cars. At least three moms were attacked in just a few weeks.
Last week, a pregnant mother was carjacked outside a hair salon. Police chased the suspects in her stolen car, but when the teens jumped out and ran, the officers couldn’t catch up to them. Body camera video shows how it all went down.
"If he's blowing stop signs light him up,” one officer said over the radio. "He jumped out!" the officer following the suspects yelled.
“Westbound on Elmira,” an officer says over his radio. “The driver is a short black male, light blue coat on with blue jeans, real skinny, real small.”
The mom told police the two young men who robbed her looked to be about 15 years old.
"Even if they were standing here I don’t think I could identify them, except he had a green neon ski mask that he pulled down after he asked me for my keys,” the young mother said through tears.
Police found the stolen car hours later near the Cudell Recreation Center about a mile and a half away from the salon. Officers followed them to West 95th and Denison, that’s where investigators say four teens, two boys and two girls, jumped out.
"My medicine was in there, my daughter’s car seat and I have to drive to Pittsburgh tomorrow for work,” the pregnant mom said hysterically to the officer who came to take the report.
Police did find the woman’s license plate and car seat in the dumpster at the rec center. This mom wasn’t alone.
“It was scary, but mostly just surreal,” another West Side mom said. “They said they didn’t wanna hurt me and I believed them in that moment.”
Later that week two other West Side moms say they were carjacked by teen boys too. The boys also had a gun in a plastic bag and a neon green ski mask. Both women say they had their young kids in the car. In one case, the boys plan fell apart once they realized the car had a manual transmission.
One of the victims told 19 News that police arrested one of the young suspects and charged him with a misdemeanor, but police have not responded to our requests to find out if anyone else was arrested, or if these carjackings are connected.
