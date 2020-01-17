TSA: 26 guns found in carry-on bags at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - TSA published its year end report for the number of guns found in carry-on bags at airport security checkpoints in 2019.
Throughout the country, 4,432 guns were found and confiscated; it’s a new record.
That number is up 5% from last year and is the equivalent of 12.1 guns found every day.
At Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) there were 26 guns found last year, of which 22 were loaded, and eight had a round in the chamber.
At the Akron-Canton Airport (CAK) three guns were found in 2019, of which two were loaded and one had a round in the chamber.
"The continued increase in the number of firearms that travelers bring to airport checkpoints is deeply troubling,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “There is a proper way to travel safely with a firearm. First and foremost, it should be unloaded. Then it should be packed in a hard-sided locked case, taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared, and checked.”
For trying to take a gun through airport security a person is subject to federal civil penalties of up to $13,000, depending on the weapon.
A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100.
