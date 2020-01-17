United dropping nonstop flights from Cleveland Hopkins to LaGuardia, Reagan National airports

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Say so long to United Airlines’ nonstop service from Cleveland Hopkins to New York City’s LaGuardia Airport and Washington D.C.'s Reagan National Airport.
The flights will be dropped starting in late March.
United released the following statement Thursday:
“...We will make changes to our Cleveland schedule and routes that serve the New York City and Washington D.C. metro areas by adding larger aircraft to New York/Newark and Washington Dulles respectively, and suspending service into New York LaGuardia and Washington Reagan National Airports...”
However, a spokesperson said there will be no decrease in the overall number of seats United offers between Cleveland and these cities.
The airline expects to increase the total number of premium seats in 2020 as a result of the changes.
These schedule changes will appear in Saturday's schedule update.
Additionally, we shared that we will be upgauging our flights to ORD, EWR and IAD, resulting in slight overall seat growth but additional premium seats year-over-year. We’ll also expand our current schedule of nonstop flights from CLE to Florida this spring, with new weekend non-stop flights to TPA (Tampa), FLL (Ft. Lauderdale) and RSW (Ft. Myers).
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.