Wright State looks to extend streak vs Youngstown St.

STEPPING IT UP: The Penguins have scored 70 points per game across six conference games. That's an improvement from the 66.1 per game they recorded over 11 non-conference games.DOMINANT DARIUS: Quisenberry has connected on 28.2 percent of the 78 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 19 over the last five games. He's also made 71.9 percent of his foul shots this season.