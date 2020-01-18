Cleveland Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police is asking for the public to help find 12-year-old Jamaela Belser.
Cleveland Division of Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said she was last seen by her foster parents early Saturday morning before leaving without their permission in the 4000 block of 142nd Street, however, she did not clarify if the address was on the East or West Side.
It is unknown what she was wearing when she left.
Call police if you have any information on where Belser may be.
