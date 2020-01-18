Franklin County Sheriff’s Office released 29 immigrants ICE planned to apprehend

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office released 29 immigrants ICE planned to apprehend (Source: Franklin County Sheriff Office Facebook)
By Simon Hannig | January 18, 2020 at 4:52 PM EST - Updated January 18 at 4:52 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has released 29 immigrants since November despite written requests filed by ICE.

ICE said they have recently detained Hajir Muhammud, a 59-year old national of Somalia, who was arrested by local authorities Dec. 27, for failure to register as a Tier 1 sex offender. He is a convicted sex offender for crimes involving children.

ICE lodged a detainer following his arrest. He was subsequently released after Franklin County declined to honor the ICE detainer. On Jan. 6, ICE arrested Muhammud, and he is currently in custody pending removal proceedings.

There are several more at large that was released by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office ICE said.

ICE has released the following statement, and you can read more about the situation in the press release here.

“When dangerous criminal aliens are released into the community, public safety is needlessly put at risk because of the individual’s propensity to re-offend,” said Rebecca Adducci, field office director for ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in Michigan and Ohio. “ICE remains committed to arresting and removing criminal aliens in the interest of public safety and national security, despite local decisions to not honor detainers and jeopardize the safety of its citizens.”
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement press release

