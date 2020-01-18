Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 26 points, Ja Morant added 16 points and eight assists and the Memphis Grizzlies survived a late Cleveland rally to defeat the Cavaliers 113-109 for their seventh straight win. Brandon Clarke had 15 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field. Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 28 points and six assists, while Kevin Love added 19 points as the Cavaliers lost their third straight and eighth in their last 10. Cleveland had a chance to chip into Memphis' lead in the final seconds, but Love missed a pair of 3-pointers and the Cavaliers never got within one possession.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jalen Crutcher hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime and finished with 21 points, lifting No. 13 Dayton to a 78-76 come-from-behind win over Saint Louis. Obi Toppin added 20 points for Dayton. Ibi Watson scored 17 and Trey Landers 14. Javonte Perkins scored 25 points for Saint Louis (14-4, 3-2). Hasahn French added 16 points and 17 rebounds and Jordan Goodwin added 15 points and 13 boards.
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns are getting closer to finding a general manager. The team met Friday with Andrew Berry, who spent three seasons with Cleveland before leaving to be the Eagles' vice president of football operations. Berry was with the Browns from 2016-18 . They won just seven games during that span and had an 0-16 season. But Berry was well-liked and could make an easy transition back. The Browns are also scheduled to interview New England college scouting director Monti Ossenfort and Vikings assistant general manager George Paton. He worked with new Browns coach Kevin Stefanski in Minnesota.
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart is turning control of the Bulldogs' offense over to veteran NFL and college coach Todd Monken. Smart has named Monken the team's offensive coordinator. Monken replaces James Coley, who will remain on staff as assistant head coach. Monken was Cleveland's offensive coordinator in 2019. He also was Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator for three years following three years as the Southern Miss coach. Smart says Monken has a history of coaching explosive offenses. Monken will face a rebuilding job at Georgia, which had quarterback Jake Fromm, running back D'Andre Swift and three offensive linemen leave early for the NFL.
UNDATED (AP) — Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans is the first AFC championship since 2002 that doesn't feature Tom Brady or Peyton Manning or Ben Roethlisberger. Brady and the New England Patriots are missing from the conference championship weekend for the first time since 2010. Brady has been to 13 AFC title games and won nine of them. John Elway's Denver Broncos defeated the Cleveland Browns in two of the most famous AFC title game showdowns and the Cincinnati Bengals beat the San Diego Chargers in 1982 in minus-59 degrees wind chill that left Dan Fouts with icicles hanging from his beard.
UNDATED (AP) — Rutgers hosts Minnesota in one of the top games in the Big Ten this weekend. The Scarlet Knights have won seven of their last eight games, are off to their best start since 1982-83 and sit one game behind first-place Michigan State. Rutgers is 12-0 at home entering the game against Minnesota (10-7, 4-3). The 6-foot-11, 250-pound Myles Johnson figures to get tested by the Gophers' 6-10, 240 Daniel Oturu. Oturu has seven games with 20 points and 10 rebounds, most in the country. Minnesota comes in 0-5 on the road.