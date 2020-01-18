Man, woman found dead inside Sugar Creek Township home in apparent murder-suicide

SUGAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a murder-suicide investigation is underway in Sugar Creek Township.
According to Sheriff George T. Maier, deputies were sent to the 10800 block of Dolphin Street SW after a 911 call came in at 10:34 a.m. on Saturday.
When deputies arrived, they found the resident, identified as 54-year-old Monica Merry, dead inside, according to Sheriff Maier.
Sheriff Maier said 66-year-old Carl Simmons of the 120 block of 2nd Street NE, Beach City was also found dead in the home.
According to the sheriff, the incident appears to be domestic related.
Anyone who has information on this case is urged to call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800 or the anonymous crime tip line at 330-451-3937.
