Mom: Middle school basketball coach starts brawl, gets arrested

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Maple Heights middle school basketball coach was arrested after he allegedly started a massive brawl and assaulted a 14-year-old boy Thursday night.
According to an East Cleveland police report, witnesses say he punched the teen following a basketball game at Heritage Middle School in East Cleveland.
The teen’s mother, Tabitha Gilbert, told 19 News once the game ended, the teams from Maple Heights and East Cleveland made their way to the locker room. That’s when the coach instigated a fight between the teams, Gilbert said.
The 14 year old was standing in the hallway and got caught up in the brawl, according to Gilbert.
Gilbert and other parents tried to break the fight up after she and others witnessed the coach punch her son in the eye.
The teen also suffered a broken hand.
Police arrived minutes later and arrested Clark.
Charges on the coach are still pending.
In a statement from the Maple Heights school district, the coach has been put on paid leave while they investigate the incident.
