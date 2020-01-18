Northeast Ohio Weather: FIRST ALERT today with strong winds and a winter mix changing to rain

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A major storm will track west and north of us today. The cold front rolls through late this afternoon. An interesting day of weather for sure. We had heavy bouts of snow early this morning. The changeover is taking place the rest of the morning from west to east from a winter mix to rain. We are warming right now. This will melt the snow and ice that has already fallen. A good shot of rain is in the forecast most of the day. I’m looking at around a half inch of rain. This, in combination, with the snow melt will create a few high water issues. The winds will be strong today out of the south then southwest. I’m expecting wind gusts over 40 mph at times as the storm continues to wrap up. A blast of colder air comes in tonight. Just a few snow showers is in the forecast. Winds remain strong out of the west. Moisture on the ground will freeze overnight as we crash through the 20′s. Lake effect squalls develop east of Cleveland overnight.