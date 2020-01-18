Reports: New Orleans officer Odell Beckham Jr. allegedly smacked on backside will not press charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Superdome security officer Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. allegedly smacked on the backside during LSU’s NCAA National Championship locker room celebration decided he will not press charges, according to nola.com.
The New Orleans Police Department confirmed a warrant for simple battery was issued for Beckham’s arrest on Thursday after video of the alleged incident surfaced.
However, nola.com reported that “NOPD could now move to rescind the warrant calling for Beckham’s arrest, on the grounds that the officer victimized in the case has essentially said he does not believe his case is a criminal matter. But it remains to be seen whether the agency takes that step.”
Nola.com also reported the NOPD officer investigating the case initially wanted to arrest Beckham for misdemeanor sexual battery, but the judge opted for the lesser count.
In a separate video, the Louisiana State University alum was seen handing out, what appeared to be, wads of cash to the players after the win; a potential violation for college student-athletes.
There is a dispute between players, the school, and NCAA officials over whether the money was real.
The multiple incidents involving Beckham, who just completed his first full season with Cleveland, come just days within the Browns hiring of new head coach Kevin Stefanski.
The Browns issued a statement on Thursday regarding their wide receiver’s arrest warrant.
