Rocket Fizz faces possible closure later this year

Rocket Fizz faces possible closure later this year
Rocket Fizz faces possible closure later this year (Source: Rocket Fizz website)
By Simon Hannig | January 18, 2020 at 5:18 PM EST - Updated January 18 at 5:54 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rocket Fizz is having an inventory blow out sale through the end of the month, as they are met with a hard decision come April with their leasing situation.

Everything in the store will be 25%, with the exception of whatever else is already discounted. Christmas items will be 50% off.

Normal soda pack discounts will not apply.

The company said with the lease due April 1, they will need to make a difficult decision depending on how the sale goes.

If the sale goes well, they said they may “live to see another year.”

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.