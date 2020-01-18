Rocket Fizz faces possible closure later this year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rocket Fizz is having an inventory blow out sale through the end of the month, as they are met with a hard decision come April with their leasing situation.
Everything in the store will be 25%, with the exception of whatever else is already discounted. Christmas items will be 50% off.
Normal soda pack discounts will not apply.
The company said with the lease due April 1, they will need to make a difficult decision depending on how the sale goes.
If the sale goes well, they said they may “live to see another year.”
