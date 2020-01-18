Saturday snowfall blankets parts of Northern Ohio

Source: Kelly Dobeck (Source: Kelly Dobeck)
By Rachel Vadaj | January 18, 2020 at 6:10 PM EST - Updated January 18 at 6:10 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Northern Ohioans weathered the storm that left inches of snowfall behind.

Multiple sheriffs issued a snow emergency for their county on Saturday morning, but those have since been cancelled.

However, multiple cities have issued parking bans on city streets to ensure crews have enough room to clear the roadways.

Here are photos sent in by 19 News viewers of what the snowfall looked like in their city (and some of how their dogs reacted to it):

Even our meteorologists’ dogs had mixed reactions to the winter weather.

