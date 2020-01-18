Springfield Police find missing 87-year-old woman

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Springfield have found 87-year-old Geraldine Riano who suffered from dementia.
Police said she was located in Warren County, OH.
NOTE: The car below is not the actual car involved police said.
She went missing at 10 a.m. Friday, police said. She left her residence and she never returned.
This happened in Clark County, OH, on Willis Ave.
Riano is 5′0″ and is 120 pounds. She has grey hair and brown eyes.
Police said she has a history of getting lost, which is why they are concerned for her safety.
She is driving a 2005 black Hyundai Elantra with an Ohio plate number of CP15MT police said.
If you see her, or the car, please call 911.
