Winter weather warnings issued for multiple Northern Ohio counties

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 First Alert weather team already declared Saturday to be an Alert Day because of the winter weather conditions, but now local sheriffs are issuing their own warnings.
Here is the list of the counties whose sheriff’s offices have issued a snow emergency or winter advisory, and the level of the snow warning:
- Erie County- Level 1 Winter Weather Road Condition Advisory
- Ottawa County - Level 1 Snow Emergency
- Sandusky County - Level 1 Snow Emergency
- Summit County - Level 1 Snow Emergency
- Wane County - Level 1 Snow Advisory
A county sheriff has the authority to declare a snow emergency that limits traffic or close county and township roads if the conditions warrant doing so.
According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness:
- LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.
- LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.
- LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.
The City of Tallmadge has issued a snow parking ban until 6 p.m. on Sunday to be sure the streets are clear so street crews can work.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for all of Northern Ohio until 3 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.