Youth from Lakewood Congregational Church to spend the night outside to raise money for the homeless

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Some of the youth from Lakewood Congregational Church will spend the night outside to raise money for Homeless Awareness Sleep-Out.
The ages of the youth will be from 11 to 18 years-old.
The event will start at 6 p.m. Saturday night until 10 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the event details on their website.
No matter what the weather will be, they will be sleeping out in homes made out of tarps and boxes and will sleep out on the steps in front of LCC.
At 6:30 p.m. Saturday, they will head outside and spend the evening in front of the church collecting donations from passersby until 11 p.m., according to the event details on their website.
Parent chaperones will gather the youth from their homes by 6:00 a.m. on Sunday to resume collections.
The group will share the evening’s experiences and reflections on the event during LCC’s 10 a.m. worship service.
They will be raising money and donate money to The Homeless Stand-Down, Family Promise, Y-Haven, and the Northeast Coalition for the Homeless.
