After snowstorm, ODOT and other cleaners help keep streets safe

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After several winter weeks of dry winter weather with little snowfall, the city of Cleveland was finally covered with snow and ice this morning.
At that moment, the Ohio Department of Transportation and other services clear the roads in order to keep residents safe — especially in areas of greater risk.
“Ramps, bridges and overpasses,” Amanda McFarland, a spokesperson for ODOT, said. “Those areas tend to freeze first and... they can get slippery really fast.”
Part of today’s road-clearing challenges was the changing temperatures. Early morning snow turned into rain, followed by small bits of hail. The precipitation led to mixed ice that is heavier and more difficult to plow than average snow.
“Today was probably one of the most challenging storms we’ve had in years,” Doug Beigie, Vice President of Reliable Snowplow, said.
Even with the challenges, though, Doug and his team are well prepared.
“Actually, today started three days ago,” he said. “We started getting our crews tuned up and keeping them aware of the storm and how it was tracking.”
Tomorrow, the is still a chance of more snowfall thanks to the lake effect from Lake Erie. In response, Amanda says she and her team are prepared.
“No matter what, we’re going to be staffed still around the clock until there’s no more snow in the forecast,” she said.
Meanwhile, Doug has advice for Clevelanders as the snow continues to fall.
“Take small chucks off your driveway [at a time], don’t try to be Hercules,” he explained. “And if worse comes to worse, it’s all going to melt in a couple of days. So if you need to, just let it be.”
