Cleveland Police find two missing children Saturday evening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Cleveland have found three-year-old Kyle Morgan and one-year-old Kaiden Ballantine who were reported missing by Cleveland Police on Friday afternoon.
The kids and their mother were unharmed police said.
Both children were taken to Jane Edna.
Police said they are still interviewing the mother, who is Kelly Jagusch.
A Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas order from Jan. 9 states the two children are supposed to be in the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services.
Case workers tried to take the children into custody on Jan. 14, but Jagusch and the children were not at their Lakota Avenue home at the time of the attempt. Neighbors told investigators that they saw the mother and children “coming and going” from the home throughout the day.
During a second visit that same day, case workers saw a light gray or blue Ford Fusion with a missing headlight and taillight in the driveway, but the driver sped off before contact was made.
