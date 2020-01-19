Cleveland police release new details of homicide investigation on death of man found in van with multiple gunshot wounds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police released new details regarding the investigation of a deadly shooting that occurred early Friday morning on the city’s East side.
Police said officers were called to East 94th Street and Dickens Avenue for shots fired around 7:20 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man inside a Honda van suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the middle of the street in the 9500 block of Dickens Avenue, according to police.
Police said EMS treated the victim and took him to University Hospital where was later pronounced dead.
His identity has not yet been released.
According to police, a male wearing a black hoodie and hat was seen firing a gun into the victim’s van before leaving in a dark colored car.
The shooter is still on the loose, according to police.
Members of the Homicide Unit and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene to investigate.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.