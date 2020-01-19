Highway Patrol investigating serious crash that leaves 2 people seriously injured in Paris Township

By Simon Hannig | January 19, 2020 at 6:24 PM EST - Updated January 19 at 6:24 PM

PARIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious car accident that left two people injured, both were sent to the hospital early Saturday night.

A 2012 Fiat 500 was driven by a 58-year-old man was traveling southbound on State Route 183. The accident happened around 10″45 p.m.

The Fiat traveled left of the center and struck a 2017 Subaru Legacy traveling northbound, which was driven by a 29-year-old woman who had her two-year-old child with her.

The 58-year-old man was seriously injured, and he was taken to Aultman Hospital.

The 29-year-old woman also was seriously injured, and she was taken to Mercy Medical Center. Her two-year-old son was with her at the time of the accident, and he was medically cleared at the scene.

The 29-year-old woman was wearing her seat belt, and her son was in a proper child seat.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

