Highway Patrol investigating serious crash that leaves 2 people seriously injured in Paris Township

PARIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious car accident that left two people injured, both were sent to the hospital early Saturday night.
A 2012 Fiat 500 was driven by a 58-year-old man was traveling southbound on State Route 183. The accident happened around 10″45 p.m.
The Fiat traveled left of the center and struck a 2017 Subaru Legacy traveling northbound, which was driven by a 29-year-old woman who had her two-year-old child with her.
The 58-year-old man was seriously injured, and he was taken to Aultman Hospital.
The 29-year-old woman also was seriously injured, and she was taken to Mercy Medical Center. Her two-year-old son was with her at the time of the accident, and he was medically cleared at the scene.
The 29-year-old woman was wearing her seat belt, and her son was in a proper child seat.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
