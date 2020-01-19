Lake County Sheriff Office investigating an aggravated robbery that happened at Marathon Gas Station

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Sheriff’s Office in Lake County is investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred at the Marathon Gas Station on North Ridge Road.
The incident occurred on January 16 at around 6:23 p.m.
During the early stages of the investigation, deputies found out a man entered the store and brandished a semi-automatic handgun and held a female customer in the store. Deputies said the male held down a female customer against the counter, as he demanded cash from an employee.
Once the employee provided the suspect with the cash that was available, the suspect then forcibly moved the female customer away from the counter deputies said. Once the suspect moved the customer away from the counter, he pushed her out the front door in front of him, while continuing to brandish the firearm.
The suspect released the female after safely exiting the store and fled the area in an unidentified vehicle.
The incident remains under investigation.
The deputies are asking anyone who has any information regarding this aggravated robbery to contact them at (440) 350-5620. Or message them on Facebook or send them an email at sheriffwebmaster@lakecountyohio.org.
They wanted to make sure everyone is aware that this crime occurred.
The deputies said as they obtain additional information and leads we will make the information available.
