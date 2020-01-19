Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

PROTESTER PUNCHED-TRUMP RALLY
Man sentenced for punching Trump protester outside rally
CINCINNATI (AP) — A Kentucky man has been sentenced to 120 days in jail for punching a protester outside an August rally for President Donald Trump in Cincinnati. A jury earlier this month found 30-year-old Dallas Frazier, of Georgetown, guilty of misdemeanor assault for striking 61-year-old Michael Alter outside U.S. Bank Arena. A judge gave Frazier credit for six days in jail at sentencing Friday. Frazier was accused of jumping out of his vehicle near a group of protesters and repeatedly punching Alter, who suffered a torn artery in his eye that required surgery. Frazier must pay Alter $900 for his medical expenses.
AP-OH-MISSING TEEN SEARCH
Scholarship fund planned for missing Ohio teen found dead
PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) — A business owner and a volunteer search organizer are creating a scholarship fund in the name of an Ohio teen who went missing for weeks and was found dead inside the chimney of an unoccupied home. The Port Clinton News-Herald reports Marc Wolfe, owner of a Port Clinton bait and tackle store, and search organizer Megan Lenthe plan to create a non-profit to oversee the scholarship fund in Harley Dilly's name. The 14-year-old boy was reported missing Dec. 20. His body was found Monday across the street from his family's Port Clinton home. His funeral is scheduled for Jan. 25.
AP-FBN-ODELL-BECKHAM-WARRANT
Warrant for Odell Beckham Jr. rescinded in butt-swat case
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Police Department says a misdemeanor simple battery warrant for Cleveland Browns wide receiver and former LSU star Odell Beckham Jr. has been rescinded. The warrant was issued Thursday. Video posted on social media appears to show Beckham swatting a security officer's buttocks during LSU's locker room victory celebration after Monday night's college national championship game in the Superdome. A police official on Saturday said that the security officer involved in the incident decided to drop the charge. Beckham has also come under scrutiny over his apparent cash payments to Tigers players on the field after the game.
SIGN STEALING-ROSE
Where does Astros cheating rank in scandals? Ask Pete Rose
LAS VEGAS (AP) — There's one former baseball player uniquely qualified to answer a question about cheating in baseball. That would be Pete Rose, baseball's all-time hit king who was banned indefinitely from baseball three decades ago for betting on games. Rose is 78 now, signing autographs for a living in Las Vegas, but he still has opinions on the game and the sign-stealing scandal with the Houston Astros. Rose tells The Associated Press cheating on the field is bad for the game, and the one thing he never did with his bets is change the outcome of a game.
WINTER WEATHER-OHIO
Ohio to be mostly spared from winter storm pounding US
CLEVELAND (AP) — Weather forecasts show that Ohio will be mostly spared from winter storms pounding other parts of the U.S. this weekend. There were high wind warnings throughout much of the state Saturday afternoon with gusts reaching 40 mph. Northern Ohio is expected to see a wintry mix Saturday with afternoon rains turning to snow and possibly icy rain. Snow squalls and highs in the 20s are expected across northern Ohio on Sunday. Central and southern Ohio will see highs in the mid 40s and low 50s Saturday with temperatures plummeting into the teens early Sunday as a cold front moves in.
OHIO STATE-TEAM DOCTOR
Ohio State doctor abuse investigation, suits have cost $9.8M
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University says the investigation and related lawsuits about alleged sexual abuse decades ago by a team doctor have cost nearly $10 million so far. It says the total was about $9.8 million as of December. That figure is likely to grow as federal lawsuits against the school over its handling of Dr. Richard Strauss remain in mediation. About 350 men have sued Ohio State, alleging university employees failed to stop Strauss despite knowing concerns about him during his two decades there. Ohio State says it's committed to a “monetary resolution." Strauss died in 2005. No one has publicly defended him.
FATAL CARJACKING-CLEVELAND
Ohio man guilty in carjacking that killed woman at church
CLEVELAND (AP) — A jury has convicted an Ohio man charged in a carjacking that killed a woman preparing for her daughter's 15th birthday celebration at a church. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley says defendant Michael Preston faces up to life in prison at sentencing next month following a jury's guilty verdict Friday. The 23-year-old Preston was accused of running over Lesley DeJesus in November 2018 in a church parking lot after DeJesus and her husband tried to stop Preston from stealing their van. Authorities say the 33-year-old DeJesus was planning her daughter's Quinceañera, a traditional Hispanic celebration when a girls turns 15.
PROSECUTOR PLEADS GUILTY
Ohio prosecutor who pleaded guilty resigns amid pressure
FREMONT, Ohio (AP) — A county prosecutor in Ohio who had been accused of sexually harassing female employees before pleading guilty to a lesser charge has resigned from office. Sandusky County Prosecutor Tim Braun sent in his resignation Friday. Ohio's governor and attorney general had been pressuring Braun to step down. He faced a hearing next week as part of their attempt to remove him from office. Braun pleaded guilty to negligent assault in early December as part of a plea deal that allowed him to keep his salary through next June but also barred him from working in his office.
STUDENT FOUND DEAD
OSU student dies after apparent fall at construction site
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities are investigating after an Ohio State University student was found dead Friday at a construction site on campus. A university spokesman said foul play is not suspected in the death of Corey Ray Bias, 20, of Johnstown. Bias was a third-year student majoring in political science. Bias was not breathing when Columbus fire crews were called to the site near Neil and West 11th avenues around 6:30 a.m., according to 911 calls obtained by The Columbus Dispatch. The caller said it appeared a man had been on some scaffolding and fallen five or six stories.
COYOTE BITES OFFICER
Coyote bites officer helping motorist in Ohio's largest city
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say police shot and killed a coyote after it bit a Columbus officer who had stopped to assist a stranded motorist. Columbus Sgt. James Fuqua says the coyote first tried to attack a state road worker Thursday evening and then bit the officer when he tried to intervene. The officer had stopped to help a motorist on an Interstate 70 exit ramp in Columbus. Fuqau says the officer punched the coyote and called for backup. Responding officers tried unsuccessfully to use a stun gun on the coyote before shooting it. The coyote is being tested for rabies.