Northeast Ohio weather: scattered snow showers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This morning's weather will feature wind chills around zero with scattered snow showers mainly throughout the afternoon. We can expect blowing snow as winds will be gusting up to 40 mph and highs will peak in the low to mid 20s. Additional snow accumulations will be light - around an inch for most with 1 - 4" in the snowbelt.
Sunday night will present us with gusty northwest winds, 1 to 3 inches of additional snow, blowing snow and lows a few degrees on either side of 20. Wind chills will be in the single figures.
MLK Monday’s weather will include snow showers and blowing snow in the snowbelt along with highs in the mid to upper 20s. Outside the snowbelt, folks will see little or no snow at all.
