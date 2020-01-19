Report: Browns on track to hire San Francisco’s Joe Woods to run defense

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to ESPN, the Browns have zeroed in on Joe Woods to be their next defensive coordinator.
The 49-year old is currently San Francisco’s defensive backs/run-game coordinator where he has worked under Robert Saleh, who was on the Browns list of candidates to be their head coach. Woods also has experience working with Kevin Stefanski. Woods worked in Minnesota from 2006 to 2013.
The report says that the Browns would like to hire him as soon as the 49ers season ends, provided they can come to a contract agreement with him.
San Francisco is scheduled to play Green Bay in the NFC Championship game on Sunday night. If the 49ers win, they will advance to Super Bowl LIV, meaning the Browns could not hire him for another two weeks.
