Reports: Browns hire former Dolphins offensive coordinator as new wide receivers coach, passing game coordinator

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns hiring season continues with new Head Coach Kevin Stefanski selecting former Dolphins offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea to become Cleveland’s new wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
O’Shea worked at the University of Houston as a graduate assistant in 1996, wide receivers coach in 1997, tight ends and special teams coach in 1998, and a tight ends coach, special teams coach, and recruiting coordinator in 1999.
He then spent 2000-2002 at Southern Mississippi as the special teams had coach and recruiting coordinator.
O’Shea made his NFL debut in 2003 as a volunteer assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs before moving up to be their assistant special teams coach from 2004-2005.
He jumped to the Minnesota Vikings to be their offensive assistant in 2006, added on a second role as their wide receivers coach in 2007, and tacked on a third position as their assistant special teams coach in 2008.
O’Shea’s longest stretch with a team was with the New England Patriots, where he served as their wide receivers coach from 2009-2018.
After that, he went to the Miami Dolphins to be their offensive coordinator in 2019.
Rapoport also reported that the Browns are set to interview Rich Scangarello, possibly for the the QB coach or offensive coordinator position.
However, "there is a possibility that the Browns don’t have an official coordinator this year given Stefanski’s prowess on offense and the issues that arose last season.
Now former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski was formally introduced as the head coach on Monday.
However, the Browns are still without a general manager.
So far, the team has interviewed Andrew Berry for the position.
The familiar face spent three seasons in Cleveland’s front office from 2016-2018, when the Browns won just eight games and had an 0-16 season.
Berry is currently the Eagles’ vice president of football operations.
