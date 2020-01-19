Seniors graduate at Cleveland Indians Dominican Baseball Academy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians saw its first senior class graduated from the Cleveland Indians Dominican Baseball Academy Saturday.
Back in August 2018, the Indians started the Formal Education Program, utilizing high school provider, CENAPEC, which is a well-known adult education program based in the Dominic Republic.
“Many players from Latin America sign professional contracts during their high school years,” said Anna Bolton, Cleveland Indians Education and Language Coordinator in a press release. “We saw an opportunity to help our minor league players finish high school while pursuing their careers, starting the program in conjunction with our new Dominican Baseball Academy.”
In total, six players graduated and passed all of their CENAPEC classes and Dominican National Exams in order to receive their Dominican high school diploma.
The following players who graduated are:
- Angel Martinez (Dominican Summer League)
- Yuery Gervacio (Dominican Summer League)
- Marlin Made (Arizona Summer League)
- Wilmer Meja (Arizona Summer League)
- Miguel Jerez (Lake County)
- Luis Peguero (Arizona Summer League)
“This is truly a great day for our players, teachers, staff and entire organization,” said Paul Dolan, owner, chairman, and chief executive officer in a press release. “A proper education is an integral part of turning these students into successful baseball players, and more importantly, successful young men.”
