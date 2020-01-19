Snow parking ban issued for multiple Northeast Ohio cities

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the snow accumulates in Northeast Ohio, city officials are placing parking bans on city streets to clear the way for crews cleaning up the roadways.
Here is a list of cities with snow parking bans on Sunday:
- Lorain - through noon on Monday
- Mentor - until further notice
- Mentor-on-the-Lake - until further notice
- Painesville - until further notice
According to the National Weather Service, Ashtabula and Cuyahoga counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory while Geauga and Lake counties are under a Lake Effect Snow Warning.
Both are in effect until 4 a.m. Monday.
As the snow continues to fall in the snowbelt, the Ohio Department of Transportation is reducing speeds on the highway.
