Snow parking ban issued for multiple Northeast Ohio cities
By Rachel Vadaj | January 19, 2020 at 5:13 PM EST - Updated January 19 at 5:22 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the snow accumulates in Northeast Ohio, city officials are placing parking bans on city streets to clear the way for crews cleaning up the roadways.

Here is a list of cities with snow parking bans on Sunday:

  • Lorain - through noon on Monday
  • Mentor - until further notice
  • Mentor-on-the-Lake - until further notice
  • Painesville - until further notice
According to the National Weather Service, Ashtabula and Cuyahoga counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory while Geauga and Lake counties are under a Lake Effect Snow Warning.

Both are in effect until 4 a.m. Monday.

As the snow continues to fall in the snowbelt, the Ohio Department of Transportation is reducing speeds on the highway.

