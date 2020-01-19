Speeds on I-90 in Lake County reduced due to heavy snowfall

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - As the snow continues to fall in the snowbelt, the Ohio Department of Transportation is reducing speeds on the highway.
According to ODOT, the speed limit for I-90 in Lake County between SR-44 and SR-528 has been reduced from 65 mph to 50 mph.
The stretch of I-90 affected by the reduced speed limit is between the two red markers in the map below:
There is no time estimate yet as to how long the speed limit will be reduced for.
The snowbelt will see 1-4″ of snow accumulation on Sunday.
