2 teenagers among 3 people shot on Sunday during violent weekend in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were among the multitude of people shot over the course of a deadly, crime-filled weekend in Cleveland, according to police.
According to Cleveland Division of Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, the two teenagers and another male, whose age is unknown at this time, were shot in the 800 block of Alhambra Road around 4 a.m. on Sunday.
This felonious assault shooting is connected to an incident in the 1700 block of Algonac Road, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
However, Sgt. Ciaccia did not provide further information as to what said incident was.
Police said all three victims were taken to University Hospitals.
The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.
Police have not confirmed if any suspects have been identified or arrests made.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.