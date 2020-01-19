Violent weekend in Cleveland included 1 homicide, 4 other shootings, 2 stabbings

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A violent weekend in Cleveland consisted of two stabbings and five shootings, one of which became a homicide investigation, according to police.
All but one of these crimes is confirmed to have occurred on Cleveland’s East Side.
7:20 a.m.
Cleveland Division of Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia released further details of the homicide investigation that claimed a 30-year-old man’s life after EMS crews found him in a Honda van with multiple gunshot wounds on E. 94th Street and Dickens Avenue at approximately 7:20 a.m. on Friday.
His name has yet to be released.
Police confirmed no arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.
7 p.m.
Also on Friday, a 25-year-old man was shot in the leg on East 116th Street and Nelson Avenue at about 7 p.m., according to police.
Sgt. Ciaccia said a private car dropped him off at MetroHealth hospital.
His condition is unknown.
Police did not confirm if any suspects were identified or arrests made.
9 p.m.
About two hours later, another 25-year-old man was shot in the leg, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
Police said this shooting occurred at East 150th Street and Harvard Avenue.
A private car brought the victim to the Cleveland Clinic’s South Pointe Hospital, according to police.
His condition is unknown.
Police did not confirm if any suspects were identified or arrests made in this shooting.
10 p.m.
Approximately an hour afterwards, a third man was shot in the leg on Friday, according to police.
Sgt. Ciaccia said a 46-year-old man was shot on East 83rd Street and Hough Avenue around 10 p.m.
He was brought to University Hospitals in a private car, according to police.
Police did not confirm is condition or if any suspects have been identified or arrests made.
7 a.m.
According to Sgt. Ciaccia, a 42-year-old man was stabbed in the neck in the 6100 block of Belvidere Avenue around 7 a.m. on Saturday.
EMS brought him to University Hospitals, according to police.
His condition is unknown.
Cleveland Police did not confirm if any suspects were identified or arrests made.
A 40-year-old man was stabbed in the chest and a 39-year-old woman was stabbed in the arm in a domestic violence incident on Sunday, according to police.
Sgt. Ciaccia did not specify where or when the stabbing occurred, nor the conditions of the man and woman.
4 a.m.
According to Sgt. Ciaccia, a 15-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy, and another male whose age is unknown at this time were shot in the 800 block of Alhambra Road around 4 a.m. on Sunday.
This felonious assault shooting is connected to an incident in the 1700 block of Algonac Road, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
However, Sgt. Ciaccia did not provide further information as to what said incident was.
Police said all three victims were taken to University Hospitals.
The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.
Police have not confirmed if any suspects have been identified or arrests made.
