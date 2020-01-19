Winter Weather Advisory, Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Northeast Ohio counties

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service has the snowbelt under winter weather warnings as snow blankets the area.
According to NWS, Ashtabula County and Cuyahoga County are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 4 a.m. on Monday.
Geauga County and Lake County are under a Lake Effect Snow Warning until 4 a.m. as well, according to the National Weather Service.
According to Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas, Sunday night will present us with gusty northwest winds, 2-5″ inches of additional snow in the snow belt.
Temperatures will see lows a few degrees on either side of 20 with wind chills in the single figures.
As the snow accumulates in Northeast Ohio, city officials are placing parking bans on city streets to clear the way for crews cleaning up the roadways.
The Ohio Department of Transportation has also reduced speeds on the highway in Lake County.
