Cleveland police looking for 3 teens who robbed man after knocking him unconscious

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said three teenagers beat and robbed a man who was walking on the city’s West Side.
The attack happened Jan. 15 in the 2100 block of Chatham Avenue.
According to Cleveland police, the suspects ran up behind the man and punched him until he was unconscious.
After the victim collapsed on the sidewalk, police said they went through the victim’s pockets, stealing $100.
The three suspects, one wearing a red hoodie and the other two wearing black jackets, then ran away, said police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217.
