Fake police detective tricks 90-year-old man, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested a man they said pretended to be an Akron police detective.
According to Akron police, Christopher Hysell, 36, called a 90-year-old resident and identified himself as Detective Brian Van Patten of the Akron Police department.
Hysell allegedly convinced the elderly resident to put cash under a trash can as part of a sting operation.
Police said Hysell was then caught on surveillance video retrieving the money.
Hysell, of Akron, was arrested Saturday around 11:30 p.m. at a home on Janis Avenue.
He is charged with impersonating a peace officer and theft by deception.
