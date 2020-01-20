Fake police detective tricks 90-year-old man, Akron police say

Christopher Hysell (Source: Akron police)
By Julia Tullos | January 20, 2020 at 11:43 AM EST - Updated January 20 at 11:44 AM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested a man they said pretended to be an Akron police detective.

According to Akron police, Christopher Hysell, 36, called a 90-year-old resident and identified himself as Detective Brian Van Patten of the Akron Police department.

Hysell allegedly convinced the elderly resident to put cash under a trash can as part of a sting operation.

Police said Hysell was then caught on surveillance video retrieving the money.

Hysell, of Akron, was arrested Saturday around 11:30 p.m. at a home on Janis Avenue.

He is charged with impersonating a peace officer and theft by deception.

