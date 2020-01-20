Firefighters remind Ohio homeowners to clear snowfall from gas meters, furnace vents

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Winter accumulation, combined with snow that is pushed from plows or that falls off a roof, can begin to build up on the side of a home.
Because of that potential build-up, firefighters in Macedonia have issued a safety reminder to homeowners in the winter.
According to the Macedonia firefighters union, snow and ice can block the gas meter and furnace vent, which could potentially cause home heating appliances to stop working.
More importantly, a blockage could lead to a carbon monoxide leak inside the home.
Carbon monoxide is colorless, odorless and tasteless.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says signs of carbon monoxide poisoning are similar to flu symptoms, which include headaches, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting. It can even lead to death.
