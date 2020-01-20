Garfield Heights Police searching for missing 30-year-old woman

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights Police is looking for 30-year-old Alexandra Tobias, who was last heard from on December 23.
She was reported missing from the Garfield Heights/Cleveland area.
Tobias has a medium complexion and build, and also has an unspecified tattoo on her right thigh.
Her clothing and hairstyle are unknown at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Garfield Heights Police Department at (216) 475-1234.
