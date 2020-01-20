Geauga, Lake County Sheriffs looking for man suspected of robbing two stores within 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Northeast Ohio police agencies are looking for a man who is suspected of robbing two gas stations within twenty-four hours.
The suspect pictured below may be linked to two different robberies.
The first robbery happened on Thursday at the Marathon Gas Station in Perry Township.
The man entered the store, holding a gun. Officials say that he then held a female customer in the store down against the counter as he demanded cash.
According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, after the man received the cash, he then moved the female out of the store before running away and jumping in a get-a-way vehicle.
The second robbery occurred on Saturday in Geauga County.
Authorities say that a man holding a gun entered the Parkman BP and ordered that everyone get on the ground.
No one was injured during either incident.
If anyone knows anything about these robberies, they are asked to call the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office at 440-286-1234 or contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 440-350-5620.
