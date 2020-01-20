Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Elvis Merzlikins made a career-high 41 saves in his third shutout in his last four starts, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the New Jersey Devils 5-0 for their fourth straight win. Cam Atkinson had two goals and an assist, helping the Blue Jackets improve to 14-2-4 in their last 20 games. Alexander Wennberg, Jakob Lilja and Nick Foligno also scored. Devils goalie Cory Schneider started for the first time since Nov. 8 and was chased late in the second period. Schneider had 13 saves in 32:14 and Mackenzie Blackwood recorded 13 the rest of the way.